Arjun drops b'day wish for 'baby' Malaika: 'You bring smile, joy, light'

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday dropped a heartwarming birthday wish for his ladylove Malaika Arora, saying how she brings the smile, adding that he will always have her back amid the chaos.

Earlier, it was being reported that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways.

But the couple debunked the split rumour, and were spotted together at a restaurant for a lunch date.

They were rumoured to have ended their relationship after Malaika reportedly unfollowed Arjun's family including father Boney Kapoor, sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, on Instagram.

On Monday, Malaika turned 50 years old, and her bae Arjun shared an unseen candid picture, wherein Malaika can be seen wearing a white embroidered lehenga, with green jewellery. She is looking gorgeous in a glam makeup and outfit.

Arjun is seen holding Malaika tightly from behind, and is wearing a black outfit.

The actor captioned the post as: “Happy Birthday Baby !!! This picture is us, You bring the smile, the joy, the light and I'll always have your back even thru the chaos…”

Arjun gave the music of the song “You’re Beautiful” by James Blunt to his post.

Malaika commented: “Love u”.

The post is liked by Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday.

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Model, and dancer Malaika is best known for her performance in the song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ from the 1998 movie ‘Dil Se’, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress has been the judge on the shows like ‘Nach Baliye’, ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘India's Got Talent’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘MTV Supermodel of the Year’, and ‘India's Best Dancer’.

Before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan -- the brother of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. After getting married in 1998, they announced their separation in March 2016, and got officially divorced in May 2017.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in the 2022 film ‘An Action Hero’, in a special appearance in the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi'. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

Arjun was last seen in action thriller film 'Kuttey', directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. He will be next seen in 'The Lady Killer', which is a noir thriller film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun also has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' in the pipeline.

