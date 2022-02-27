Armenian Prime Minister likely to visit Russia in April

The visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia is expected to take place in April, the Armenian Cabinet said on Saturday following a phone conversation between Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The leaders of the two countries discussed issues related to the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, touched upon the agenda of the official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Russia expected in April," the statement said.

The two also exchanged views on the implementation of joint agreements signed by Putin, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor