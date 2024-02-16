Army Chief visits US, explores training synergies with specialist units

Washington, DC [US], February 16 : As part of his four-day official visit to the United States, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande visited Headquarters of 1 Corps of the US Army, where he received briefings on the Stryker Unit, Multi-Domain Task Force, and the Special Forces Group, aiming to explore opportunities for more significant training engagements.

The US Army's Multi-Domain Task Force is a theater-specific unit that uses long-range precision effects. They are the organizational centerpiece in the US Army's operationalization of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO). MDO describes how the Army can counter and defeat a near-peer adversary in all domains.

The Indian Army's in a post on X, highlighted General Manoj Pande's activities during his visit to the USA. "General Manoj Pande, #COAS, visited @USArmy Headquarters 1 Corps during his #USA visit, briefed on Stryker Unit, Multi-Domain Task Force, and Special Forces Group. The aim: explore avenues for more significant training engagements."

During the four-day official visit to the US (February 13-16), the Army Chief engaged in discussions with General Randy George, the Chief of Staff of the United States Army, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering global peace and security efforts.

The Army Chief commenced his visit by reviewing the US Army Guard of Honour. He then participated in a solemn ceremony, paying respects by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The Army Chief also visited the Army Geospatial Centre at Fort Belvoir and interacted with the Vice President of the National Defense University at Fort McNair.

Additionally, General Pande held discussions with the Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in the United States, where they deliberated on important ongoing and prospective initiatives.

This visit is another milestone in the Indo-US defence relationship, reflecting a mutual desire to enhance military collaboration, exchange strategic perspectives on global threat perceptions, and work together toward future force development and modernisation.

The engagements between General Manoj Pande and senior leadership of the United States Army are poised to yield substantive outcomes, fostering an environment conducive to shared security interests and defence cooperation.

