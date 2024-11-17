Army's Sankyukt Vimochan Exercise to be attended by nine friendly countries

Gujarat [India], November 17 : The Indian Army will host Exercise Sanyukt Vimochan 2024 on November 18 and November 19. The exercise will be attended by representatives from nine friendly foreign countries, the Indian Army announced in a post on X.

Exercise Sankyukt Vimochan is conducted by the Indian Army which is an annual joint Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Exercise (HADR).

The exercise will bring together various armed forces, the Armed Forces, the Indian Coast Guard, and both Central and state agencies.

It is set to be conducted in Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat.

The details of the exercise were shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army in a post on the social media platform, X.

The Army noted, "The exercise will see varied forces united to tackle natural disasters and will assess the efficiency of response measures and optimise existing disaster management structures".

"It will also provide a platform for the participants to exchange domain knowledge, share best practices and gain expertise", the post read.

It was noted by the Indian Army that representatives from friendly foreign countries will be attending the event, fostering international cooperation and knowledge sharing in disaster management.

As per the Indian Army, countries attending the exercise include Sri Lanka, Vietnam, UAE, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Maldives, and Malaysia.

With climate change at an unprecedented rate, the world stands at a great risk of natural disasters becoming more frequent and deadly.

According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), approximately 100 representatives belonging to countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council & Indian Ocean Region block will attend the exercise and industry display as observers for the exercise.

The exercise will see an industrial equipment display which will be an excellent opportunity to showcase India's indigenously built Defence and HADR equipment and capability to the visiting countries as a potential export market.

The Exercise, amid this background, will play a significant role in boosting collaboration for better disaster management.

The Army in its statement also said that the event will feature a Table Top Exercise, a demonstration showcasing a joint response to a natural disaster and an Industrial Display of indigenous equipment for carrying out such missions.

The exercise comes in tandem with the renewed actions being pursued by the Government of India to promote disaster resilience across the world.

Indian initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) are a testament to India providing leadership in disaster resilience.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in 2019, the CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

CDRI promotes the rapid development of resilient infrastructure to respond to the Sustainable Development Goals' imperatives of expanding universal access to basic services, enabling prosperity and decent work.

India's participation in global collective actions and leading the cause is in sync with the country's priorities of becoming disaster resilient and aiming for collective global good.

