As DRC conflict escalates, Indian Embassy asks nationals to immediately depart from Bukavu

Kinshasa [Congo], February 2 : The Indian embassy in Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday updated their advisory for Indian nationals in Bukavu, and said they are closely monitoring the situation in eastern DRC.

The advisory warned Indian nationals against traveling to Bukavu and immediately depart to safer locations. It also stated that the reports of M23 being around 20-25 km away from the Kinshasa city.

This comes amid raging conflict in DRC. The authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have reported that at least 773 people have been killed in Goma, the largest city in the country's east, and surrounding areas within a week due to ongoing clashes with M23 rebels, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy said, "The Embassy of India in Kinshasa is closely monitoring the security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). There are reports of M23 being only around 20-25 kms away from Bukavu. Given the security situation, we once again advise all Indian nationals residing in Bukavu to immediately depart to safer locations by whatever means available while the airports, borders and commercial routes are still open. We strongly recommend against any travel to Bukavu."

The Indian Embassy has also cautioned its nationals to keep an emergency plan prepared. It asked them to keep all essential identity and travel documents, and keep essential items such as medicines, clothings, travel documents, ready-to-eat food, water, etc. in a bag that can be carried easily.

It also advised them to monitor local media channels for updates, and avoid large gatherings/ crowd/ demonstrations. The embassy also asked people to keep "low profile".

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that all Indians in the Democratic Republic of Congo are safe amid the ongoing conflict, and the Indian embassy in Kinshasa is in constant touch with the Indians there.

The M23 rebel group and Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) continued their march toward the city of Bukavu, having taken control of the provincial capital, Goma, earlier this week.

According to Al Jazeera, M23 is the most potent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control in DRC's mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits critical to much of the world's technology. They are backed by about 4,000 troops from neighbouring Rwanda, according to United Nations experts.

