As Gautam takes lead, ‘Roadies’ semi-finale is now Rhea vs Prince

Mumbai, Oct 13 After the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task, Prakram made his way to become the first finalist on ‘Roadies’ which gave Gautam gang the lead, despite him having the biggest disadvantage. Now contestants Vashu, Rishabh, Siwet and Himanshu are the ones competing in the semi-final task, making this basically a fight between Rhea and Prince.

The semi-final task is called ‘Panchtatva’ and is a combination of the universe’s five elements, earth, air, water, fire and sky.

Going with the theme, the contestants have to collect five bricks with pathways created using these elements and skillfully balance them, symbolising harmonic elemental balance of the universe in an unusually spiritual-philosophical style.

After hearing about this task, Rhea said: “The Semi-Finale is dead. We can’t breathe here and now they have to do all this.”

As Rhea did not use the Sonu Astra in order to save Tanu last week, Karm-maker Sood gave confirmation that one of Rhea’s gang members will in fact be making it to the finale. With this news, Rhea gang contestants Risahbh and Vashu ended up competing against each other to reach the finale.

Witnessing their grueling competition, Rhea said: “One of them is confirmed to enter the finale, and if they end up beating the rest of Prince’s gang then there is a chance that both my members may end up getting into the finals.”

From the Prince gang, Himahsu and Siwet competed against each other but only one would ever make it to the finale. Before the task commenced, Prince wished both his members well and said: “Good luck guys! My job was to bring you till here, now it all depends upon your performance. I want you one among the two of you to win.”

The excitement is at an all-time high as the task to reach the finale is packed with not just thrills, but also a lot of drama. ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs onMTV and JioCinemas on Saturday and Sunday.

