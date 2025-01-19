ASAS launches phase two of Sajaa Industrial Lands project

Sharjah [UAE], January 19 (ANI/WAM): ASAS Real Estate, a subsidiary of Sharjah Islamic Bank, has announced the launch of sales for phase two of the Sajaa Industrial Lands project in a strategic location in Sharjah's Sajaa Industrial Area.

The project offers freehold ownership for UAE nationals, GCC citizens, and Arab residents in the UAE, with flexible payment plans extending up to 24 months.

Ahmed Al Ameri, General Manager of ASAS Real Estate, stated that phase two builds on the remarkable success and demand seen during phase one in late 2024. He highlighted the company's commitment to providing competitive investment opportunities for individuals and businesses, offering lucrative returns aligned with the growth of the UAE's real estate sector.

The initiative aims to foster economic diversification and support Sharjah's industrial development by empowering private-sector participation and enabling investors to launch and expand their industrial activities.

Al Ameri noted that the second phase includes 1,239 strategically located plots with robust infrastructure, facilitating industrial and commercial projects.

The plot sizes range from 9,500 to 30,000 square feet, with prices starting at AED1,045,000 and reaching up to AED4,050,000.

A 20% down payment is required, with a flexible payment period of 24 months. Special financing options are available through Sharjah Islamic Bank. Investors can construct warehouses with mezzanines on industrial plots, while commercial-industrial plots allow for showrooms, offices, and warehouses with specific height configurations.

ASAS Real Estate has a specialised team at its Sharjah headquarters on Maliha Road to assist investors with project details and technical queries. Financing options are also provided through Sharjah Islamic Bank. (ANI/WAM)

