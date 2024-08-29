ASEAN vows to fight against transnational crime

Vientiane, Aug 29 The member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pledged to toughen their stance against transnational crime during the 18th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime and related meetings here.

The ASEAN ministerial meeting and its related meetings are scheduled to be held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, from Tuesday to Thursday.

The ASEAN ministerial meeting on transnational crime is intensifying its efforts to shape ASEAN's collective agenda to combat current and emerging transnational crimes, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a Lao National Radio report.

According to the report, it needs to take a more proactive role in leading the implementation of future strategic action plans.

It was agreed during the meeting that the evolving nature of transnational crime in the digital age underscores the importance of effectively adapting strategies to address new threats.

Today's landscape of transnational crime is increasingly complex, driven by the rapid evolution of cyberspace and its interconnected nature with various forms of crime.

Addressing these challenges requires a continuous adaptation of strategies and a multifaceted approach, including enhanced international cooperation, the development of robust legal frameworks, capacity building, and leveraging technological innovations to stay ahead of evolving threats.

