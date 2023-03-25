Assam CM inaugurates Singapore firm Surbana Jurong's Guwahati office

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong on Saturday jointly inaugurated the first Guwahati office of Singapore government-owned infrastructure consultancy firm Surbana Jurong.

"This marks a significant milestone in India's Act East Policy and shall deepen cooperation between our two countries," tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister expressed hope that the corporate office of the Singapore firm in Guwahati will turn out to be an important centre for the entire North East.

The Singapore envoy to India Simon Wong said, "We're happy that our first MNC is setting foot in Assam and using this as a corporate office to work the Singapore magic in Northeast. We believe in PM Modi's Act East Policy and want to support his efforts and his vision of Northeast."

Chief Operations Officer of Surbana Jurong Dr Uma Maheswaran, Executive Director (India) Surbana Jurong Andrew McKune. Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary to Industry and Commerce Dr Lakshamanan S were among other dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

"Very glad to launch @SurbanaJurong's regional office together with CM @HimantaBiswa. First global engineering MNC here. Ways Singapore realizing Assam's vision to be a regional hub. Many local hires - over 70 - a testament to the burgeoning talent pool here," the Singapore High Commissioner tweeted.

Surbana Jurong, a global urban, infrastructure, and managed services consulting firm is associated with important projects like Guwahati-North Guwahati connecting bridge over the Brahmaputra and others.

Dr Sarma also said that the office has given opportunities for several youths of Assam to get employment in the office. He also expressed hope that in the coming years, other multinational compes will also come forward to set up their business establishments in the state.

The Chief Minister said that as an offshoot of the Act East Policy propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Guwahati has become a nerve centre of trade and business. Therefore, setting up of the corporate office of Surbana Jurong would augur well for the exchange of trade relations between the North East and other ASEAN countries.

Assam lies at the heart of India's "Act East Policy" which envisions strengthening trade links and people-to-people ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

To support this growth, the State Government is enhancing airways, roadways, waterways, railways and internet connectivity, and is also working with the Central Government to begin direct flights between the State and ASEAN cities.

Assam is the largest state in the northeast region (NER) of India and is rich in natural resources. Given its geographic position, extensive international borders, and proximity to the ASEAN, the NER is at the center of India's Act East policy. Assam has the potential to become the hub of economic activity in the NER as well as trade with neighboring Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal (BBN).

"Great to be back in amazing Assam to reaffirm excellent ties with CM@HimantaBiswa. Discussed how Singapore will contribute to his & PM @narendramodi's vision for NER, such as enhanced skills dev & investments. - HC Wong," tweeted Singapore in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor