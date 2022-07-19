Assam to be completely fossil fuel free by 2031, says CM

Guwahati, July 19 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that there will be no usage of fossil fuels by 2031 in the state.

Speaking at a function after inaugurating a solar plant in Assam's Udalguri district, he said: "The complete elimination of the use of petrol, diesel in Assam will happen by 2031. The electric vehicles will be used in the substitute of fossil fuel."

According to a senior government official, Assam is looking forward to producing 50,000 MW of solar power in the future.

Also, the government has issued an order to cut down carbon emissions by 2030.

The Assam government has planned to adhere to 50 per cent electricity from solar energy in the next five years.

On Tuesday, Sarma inaugurated a 25 MW solar power plant in Udalguri district.

Another two 25 MW solar power plants are being set up in Samaguri and Nagaon districts in Assam.

"The state government is also planning to set up floating solar energy plants on lakes in the state which may produce up to 1,000 MW of energy," the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor