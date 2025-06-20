Assisted dying bill clears UK Commons, moves to House of Lords

London, June 20 The UK House of Commons approved the assisted dying bill in a third reading vote Friday, marking a significant step toward legalizing assisted dying for terminally ill adults in England and Wales.

Lawmakers voted 314 to 291 in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. The margin was notably slimmer than the 55-vote majority recorded during the bill's second reading in November.

The bill, introduced by Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater, proposes allowing mentally competent adults diagnosed with a terminal illness and expected to die within six months to legally choose to end their lives.

Safeguards are included to ensure that the decision is informed, voluntary, and free from coercion, Xinhua news agency reported. Since its introduction, the bill has undergone significant scrutiny and revisions. Although it has the backing of a substantial number of lawmakers, it is being advanced as a private member's bill rather than through government sponsorship.

The legislation now proceeds to the House of Lords, the unelected upper chamber of Parliament, for further debate and scrutiny.

If passed, the law would mark one of the most profound shifts in UK social policy since the partial legalization of abortion in 1967.

Advocates for the bill hailed the vote as a step toward dignity and autonomy for terminally ill individuals, while critics warned of potential risks to vulnerable populations.

Having cleared its first stage in the Commons in November 2024, the bill entered a prolonged phase of scrutiny and further voting in both Houses of Parliament before becoming a law.

Back then, Andrew Copson, Chief Executive of Humanists UK, had remarked that assisted dying "is already happening" in the country, with some individuals travelling to Switzerland for the procedure, while others face harrowing circumstances by resorting to suicide.

Opponents, including the United Kingdom-based advocacy group Care Not Killing, argued that the focus should instead be on improving palliative and social care systems. Some critics expressed concerns that the bill could disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, including ethnic minorities, those from poorer backgrounds, or individuals with disabilities.

"Our current laws protect vulnerable people and do not need changing. Instead, we need to prioritize providing the very best palliative care to those who need it," said Gordon Macdonald, Chief Executive of Care Not Killing.

