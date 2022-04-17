At least 2 killed in train-vehicle crash in US Texas

At least two people were killed after a train struck a vehicle on Saturday evening in northeast Harris County, U.S. state Texas, local authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that preliminary information showed two were confirmed dead.

The crash took place at about 8 p.m. local time (1300 GMT), according to local media reports.

The cause of the crash is not immediately clear. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor