At least 25 injured in Madrid bar blast, gas leak suspected

Madrid [Spain] September 14 : At least 25 people were injured after an explosion ripped through a bar in Madrid on Saturday, local authorities said, according to DW.

Emergency services confirmed that two victims were in a "serious" condition and three others were reported to be in a "potentially serious" state. Firefighters pulled four people out of the rubble.

The blast took place around 3 p.m. at the Mis Tesoros bar in the Puente de Vallecas district of Spain's capital. Citing local media, DW reported that a gas leak may have caused the explosion.

Carlos Marin, head of the Madrid City Council Fire Department, said the explosion was linked to gas, but the type and exact cause were still unclear.

Deputy Mayor Inmaculada Sanz told reporters it was "too early" to confirm the reason behind the blast, but said no further victims were trapped.

She added that residents of nine housing units in the same building would need temporary accommodation for the next few days.

Authorities said the building remained unstable. While some upper apartments were left intact, the entrance area was severely damaged, making access "completely impossible," Marin said, according to DW.

