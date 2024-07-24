At least 35 killed by ADF rebels in Congo

Goma, July 24 At least 35 people were killed overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday by rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in North Kivu, a province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local sources told Xinhua news agency.

The attack took place in the village of Ombele of the Lubero territory, according to the sources, who said the toll might go up as many civilians were taken hostage or missing.

The search for victims in burned-down houses has been ongoing since Wednesday morning, the sources said.

The ADF was founded in the 1990s by several opposition movements in Uganda. Defeated by the Ugandan army, ADF rebels remain active in the eastern DRC, where the DRC and Ugandan military have since late 2021 been conducting joint operations to track down the group, now affiliated with the Islamic State.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor