At White House event, Obama jokingly refers to old pal Biden as 'Vice President

Former United States President Barack Obama on Tuesday returned to the White House for the first time since entrusting the country's top job to former President Donald Trump.

Obama, who served two terms as president from 2009 to 2017, returned to celebrate the passage of his signature Affordable Care Act (ACA), alongside Biden who served with him in White Hosue for two terms.

This act has survived three US Supreme Court hearings amid efforts by Republicans to repeal the legislation.

As he stood on the podium to address the joint event on health care costs, Obama in his usual repertoire, started his speech by jokingly referring to the current US President as "Vice President Biden."

"That was a joke. That was all set up," he exclaimed and went over to give Biden a hug as the audience gave applause.

Obama was announcing steps taken by the Biden administration that will make health care affordable for millions of Americans.

The visit also comes as Biden, who was serving as Obama's vice president when the act was passed, has seen slumping popularity.

This downfall in popularity comes before the midterm elections, which will determine the makeup of the US House and Senate, which are both narrowly controlled by Democrats.

US media reports say a loss in either house would severely affect Biden's legislative agenda, which has already faced an uphill battle in recent months.

Obama remains a widely popular former president and is typically deployed to vitalize the party's base.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the ACA event was also a meeting of two friends.

"They are real friends, not just Washington friends," said Psaki of Biden and Obama, who became close during their stint in the White House together.

( With inputs from ANI )

