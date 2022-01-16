ATM services resumed in several Afghanistan provinces, first time after Taliban's takeover

ATM services have been resumed in several Afghanistan provinces for the first time since the Taliban took control of the country in August, reported local media.

The reactivation of the ATM machines would further facilitate the banking system, said Da Afghanistan Bank, the country's central bank.

"Da Afghanistan Bank has been making serious efforts to bring the banking system to a normal level. Reactivation of ATMs was part of those efforts," TOLOnews quoted Sabir Momand, a spokesman for the bank as saying.

People in Afghanistan have been facing difficulties in withdrawing money from banks as ATMs were closed after the Taliban took control of the country. "The activity of ATM machines will have two benefits," said Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Finance. "It will prevent people from overwhelming banks, and it can speed up the withdrawal of money," he added.

ATMs of commercial banks have been made available in specific areas to facilitate people.

But the central bank has not mentioned the limit of withdrawal amount as restriction of withdrawing a specific amount is still in place. A person can only withdraw USD 200 per week or 20,000 Afghani, as per the new policy, according to Khaama Press.

( With inputs from ANI )

