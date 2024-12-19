Attempted smuggling of drugs and explosives thwarted

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 19 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police foiled an attempt to smuggle explosive devices, weapons and drugs in commercial quantities for criminal organizations.

A suspect (37, Haifa) was arrested when coastal district police officers and Border Guard fighters raided a residential complex in the city of Haifa as part of an emergency containment operation against criminal organizations. During the operation, dozens of explosive devices, a gun and substances suspected of being dangerous drugs were seized. (ANI/TPS)

