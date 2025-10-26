AUSTRAHIND 2025: Indian Army shares visuals from joint military exercise with Australia

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Indian Army shared stunning visuals from the annual India-Australia joint training exercise, AUSTRAHIND 2025, which saw wide-ranging interactions right from unity in drills to yoga sessions.

In a video post shared by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army (ADGPI), it said, "In drills and dust, two armies meet, with strength and trust, their spirits greet. From obstacle courses to firing ground, the bond of mateship knows no bound."

The opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Indian and Australian Army's military exercise- AUSTRAHIND 2025 was held on October 13 at Irwin Barracks in Perth.

As per a previous statement by the Ministry of Defence, the Army contingent comprising 120 personnel was being led by a Battalion of Gorkha Rifles along with troops from other arms and services.

The annual Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of sub-conventional warfare in urban/semi-urban terrain.

The exercise focused on company-level operations wherein troops undertook missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills and special arms skills.

It offered valuable opportunity to hone operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies and operate jointly in a combat environment.

In the past, the third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND, concluded in November 2024 at the Foreign Training Node in Maharashtra's Pune, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The two-week training programme, designed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of the two nations, was held from November 8 to 21.

According to an official statement, participants practised combat scenarios such as raiding a hostile target and administering combat first aid to injured soldiers. These drills aim to improve coordination and build mutual understanding between the Indian and Australian forces.

As part of the exercise's social and cultural activities, both contingents participated in an excursion to the historic Sinhagad Fort near Pune, providing a cultural and historical experience.

The Australian contingent also had the opportunity to visit the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, Pune, on 12 November 2024, the statement said.

The exercise was started in 2022 in Rajasthan and has since then become an annual event, which is conducted alternatively in India and Australia.

