Australia and New Zealand hold 2+2 Climate and Finance Ministers Dialogue

Brisbane, July 30 Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday called for a "rapid and effective global response" to climate change in this "critical decade" while expressing their commitment to working together with Pacific partners to ensure the resilience and prosperity of the region.

The two countries held a 2+2 Climate and Finance Ministers Dialogue in Brisbane which was attended by

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen attended the dialogue from the Australian side while New Zealand was represented by Minister of Finance Nicola Willis and Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts.

This was the second such annual discussion held between the two countries since the inaugural 2+2 Dialogue held in June 2023.

In the Joint Statement that was released after the meeting, both countries acknowledged the need for urgent yet orderly action to tackle climate change.

"Australia and New Zealand also recognise that climate change is the single greatest existential threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of the peoples of the Pacific. We remain committed to working together with Pacific partners to ensure the resilience and prosperity of the region," it mentioned.

During Tuesday's meeting, the two sides agreed to conduct a review into regulatory barriers to the net zero transformation, with an initial focus on regulatory interactions with standards for batteries and electric vehicle charging.

It was also decided to convene sector-based roundtables with representatives from the maritime sector including exporters, shipping lines, ports and other stakeholders to identify the conditions required for trans-Tasman green shipping corridors and the opportunity to strengthen supply chain resilience.

