Australia announces humanitarian support for Philippines following tropical storms

Canberra, Nov 30 The Australian government has announced humanitarian assistance to support the Philippines' recovery from a devastating series of tropical storms.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy on Saturday committed five million Australian dollars ($3.2 million) in funding for humanitarian assistance for the Philippines, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines was hit by six tropical storms in a one-month span between October and November, killing hundreds of people and causing widespread displacement and damage.

Australia's assistance will be delivered through humanitarian partners including the United Nations, NGOs and local organisations.

Wong and Conroy said that the government's partners will work with local authorities to support those most in need with shelter, food security, health services and water sanitation and hygiene.

