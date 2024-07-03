Australia: Health alert issued in Victoria over highly-infectious measles

Sydney, July 3 Authorities issued an urgent health alert on Wednesday after a new case of measles was reported in the Australian state of Victoria.

The Victorian Department of Health confirmed that the case was identified in a returned overseas traveller, who appeared at multiple public sites in the state whilst infectious, Xinhua news agency reported.

The infected patient arrived at Melbourne International Airport on June 25 from Singapore before visiting Colac, Warrnambool, and Port Campbell.

Locations listed in the statement included a fast-food restaurant, a hotel and several shops.

"There have now been 11 cases of measles reported in Victoria since January 1, 2024," said the health department.

Local communities were warned of the potential exposure to measles due to any overseas travel.

The authority noted that measles outbreaks have been recently reported in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the United States.

"There should be an especially high level of suspicion if they have travelled overseas or visited any of the sites listed above and are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated for measles," the department added, urging anyone who presents with measles-related symptoms to get tested.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can lead to severe complications, such as pneumonia, brain inflammation, and even death.

In November last year, the World Health Organization rang the alarm of a rising measles threat worldwide.

