Australia launches Cable Connectivity and Resilience Centre for Indo-Pacific

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 : Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong on Monday said that Australia is launching a new Cable Connectivity and Resilience Centre, to help undersea cable networks in the Indo-Pacific.

The centre will ensure that Indo-Pacific networks are resilient and all countries can benefit from reliable connectivity and the growth of the digital economy, a statement from the Australian Foreign Minister's office said.

The statement added that the work is integral to the prosperity and security of the region.

"We rely on a vast network of undersea cables, which carry over 95 per cent of international data traffic from emails to e-commerce, accessing news, social media and streaming content," the statement said.

Wong said in the statement that Australia will invest more than USD 18 million over the next four years in the Centre, which will draw on the region's extensive undersea telecommunications cables expertise and experience.

The investment will provide technical assistance and training across the Indo-Pacific. It aims to commission research and analysis to support Indo-Pacific governments with policy development, regulations and decision-making regarding undersea cables.

The pledged investment will share information and host dialogues to strengthen engagement between Indo-Pacific governments and industry.

The Centre is an important Australian contribution to the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience, which is an important demonstration of the Quad's delivery in the region, responding to the Indo-Pacific's most pressing challenges, the statement read.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Wong shortly before the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and talked about intensifying the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar said that he and Wong also discussed deepening practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, he said, "A great start this morning meeting Australian FM @SenatorWong in Tokyo. Spoke about further steps to intensify our bilateral ties including in security, trade and education. Also discussed deepening our practical cooperation across the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to continuing this at the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting shortly."

