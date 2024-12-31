Australia welcomes New Year as citizens gather at Sydney Opera House for celebrations

Sydney [Australia], December 31 : As Australia ushered in the New Year, thousands of citizens gathered at the iconic Sydney Opera House to witness the spectacular fireworks and celebrations.

People from across the globe converged at the Sydney Opera House to enjoy the festivities.

Kunal Verma, an Indian visitor, expressed his excitement for the fireworks. He also shared that the New Year coincided with his wife's birthday, making the occasion even more special.

"It's a very amazing feeling, this is the first time for us here. Earlier, we used to see this event on television. But seeing the event live is an amazing experience. Today is my wife's birthday also, so it's more special for me. Happy New Year to all the people. Stay fit and healthy. Best wishes for all," he said.

Pooja, another Indian resident, wished for world peace in the coming year.

"It's absolutely fantastic and different experience altogether. Spread the happiness all over the world. Best wishes to all the citizens of Australia as well as all the countries. Stay happy, stay healthy," she said.

Pratik Patroi, who travelled from Nepal, shared his excitement for the event.

"I am feeling so excited and this is my first time. I came all the way from Nepal to Australia to experience this amazing moment. It is looking like a wonderful time for me to experience. I want to give a message to all over the world, enjoy this new year. May this new year bring them all happiness to their family, and friends, and peace and love and spirit harmony among all people," Patroi told ANI.

Another visitor from Nepal added, "I'm feeling very excited. Happy New Year! Wishing you all a great new year and have a successful year ahead."

A local woman shared her relief after a long wait to get to the venue.

"We are happy to be able to watch the fireworks which seems to be difficult to reach this place here so glad we made it after 5 hours of waiting," she said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also wished everyone a Happy New Year on social media.

Here’s to a great 2025. pic.twitter.com/20T3dMtTjT— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 30, 2024

As Australia is ahead of India in time zones, the New Year arrived there first.

Kiribati, an island in the Pacific Ocean, was the first country to celebrate the New Year, followed by other nations including New Zealand, Japan, Samoa, and Indonesia.

American Samoa, which is a little farther from Samoa, will celebrate New Year nearly a day later due to the International Date Line.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor