Australian High Commissioner to India to lead Australia-India Agtech Mission 2024

New Delhi [India], August 20 : The Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, will lead a delegation of Australian agtech companies in India, 20-23 August, to explore partnerships and innovation opportunities with Indian counterparts, a statement from Australian High Commission said.

Australia and India have been partnering to boost agriculture productivity for four decades. Now, Australia is stepping up that engagement, the statement said.

The statement said that the delegation, powered by the Australian Government's flagship Australia India Business Exchange program, in conjunction with Investment New South Wales, will visit Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Bengaluru to meet government and industry bodies as well as farm site visits.

The delegation comprises Australian agtech companies, universities and investors from a broad array of sectors, including dairy, grains, horticulture, floriculture and animal husbandry.

In Lucknow, the delegation will meet representatives from the Uttar Pradesh government to explore strategic partnerships and synergies in agtech. The mission will conclude in Bengaluru with participation in Agri Tech India 2024, India's largest agtech conference, the statement said.

The visit reflects Australia's position as a vital partner in India's agtech ecosystem, and the Australian Government's commitment to fostering new business opportunities and collaborative ventures.

"Agriculture is an important pillar of the Australia-India relationship, and Australia has a lot to offer in agricultural expertise. This can improve Indian food security by increasing productivity, sustainability and food system resilience," High Commissioner Green said.

"Australian agtech companies are already active in India, offering technology that combats lumpy-skin disease in cows; organic fertilisers for better crop yields, including sugarcane; and advanced grain storage systems - and this is just scratching the surface," the High Commissioner said.

The High Commissioner said that Australia and India face the same challenges, mainly climate change.

"While the scales of our agricultural production are different, Australia and India face similar challenges - chief among these is climate change, which remains an existential threat for many farmers. Boosting productivity and ensuring rural incomes is another - and with our world-leading agtech, we have a lot to share. And that in turn can boost India's agricultural exports," the High Commissioner said.

