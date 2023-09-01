Australia's Victoria issues road safety warning after deadly highway crash

Sydney, Sep 1 Police in the Australian state of Victoria on Friday issued an urgent road safety warning to motorists ahead of the high-risk spring period.

The announcement came after a fatal truck collision on Thursday morning killed four people on Hume highway at the intersection of Wenkes road in Chiltern, northeast Victoria.

Data from Victoria Police showed that the state has recorded 197 lives lost so far this year -- 40 more deaths than at the same time last year, Xinhua news agency reported.

"With spring a time when many recreational motorcyclists jump back on their bikes, police are urging all riders to be extra cautious and calling for other road users to pay due attention to their surroundings," said the authority.

