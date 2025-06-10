Austria Shooting: 5 Killed, Several Injured at Graz School

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 10, 2025 15:05 IST2025-06-10T15:05:04+5:302025-06-10T15:05:48+5:30

At least five people killed, including children and parents after a shooting at a school in Austrian city Graz ...

Austria Shooting: 5 Killed, Several Injured at Graz School | Austria Shooting: 5 Killed, Several Injured at Graz School

Austria Shooting: 5 Killed, Several Injured at Graz School

At least five people killed, including children and parents after a shooting at a school in Austrian city Graz on Tuesday, June 10. The incident took place at a secondary school located at a street called Dreierschuetzengasse. After receiving the information, law enforcement agencies along with ambulances reached the spot and operation is underway to evacuate the building.

It is not clear weather suspect gunman was among the victims. 

Open in app
Tags :austriaShooting