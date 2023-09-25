Avika Gor collaborates with her 'Raju Gari Gadhi 3' director for series 'Mansion 24'

Mumbai, Sep 25 Actress Avika Gor, who will be seen next in the web series 'Mansion 24', said collaborating with the 'Raju Gari Gadhi 3' director Omkar again was interesting.

The actress said: “It is super interesting to collaborate with director Omkar again. I worked with him in ‘Raju Gari Gadhi 3’, which was a massive success in Telugu. So I am very happy to work with him again,” she said.

Avika added: “In this project, he has multiple stories and multiple actions, and his forte, which is horror and thriller, is what he is bringing to the table for the audience. I am glad that I have the opportunity to be a part of something on a large scale in the Telugu market, and I hope people appreciate this side of me."

Talking about the poster of the series, the actress said: “Yes, the poster is extremely intriguing because you can't really figure out if I am the nice one, the bad one, or the victim. It's confusing, and I love that. None of my previous posters have been this intense, so I am excited about this one. Soon, the trailer will be released, and I will be able to provide more details.”

Avika is working on a number of films, theaters, and series in the OTT space.

“There is a lot happening, but I can't share many details at the moment. As soon as the announcements start happening, I will share the details. I am really excited about this transition because as an actor, you get a lot of opportunities on different platforms, and I am glad I am able to pursue them simultaneously.”

“I am also pleased that I am consistently working on projects in Hindi and Telugu, and there is so much more to come,” she said.

The actor rarely gets holidays.

“Even during Ganpati, I was dubbing, and there was a lot happening. Traveling and all that does happen. And I try to spend as much time with my family after and before the shoot. I am loving the whole process of being busy,” she added.

