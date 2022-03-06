Awami March reaching Lahore today, Bilawal asks Imran to resign in 3 days

The march of the Pakistan People's Party against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government reached Pattoki city of Punjab province last night, local media reported on Sunday, adding that the rally is expected to reach Lahore today.

On the eighth day of its start from Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the march participants in several cities, including Sahiwal, Okara, and Pattoki, The News International reported.

The PPP leader demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender his resignation, or dissolve National Assembly and hold general elections afresh if he wanted to save himself from the humiliation of ouster of his government through a no-confidence motion, according to the publication.

He said that the members of the party were holding a long march against terrorism, inflation and rising unemployment in the country.

On Friday, Pakistan Opposition leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was injured after being hit by a drone camera during the party's long march in Punjab's Khanewal district against corruption and inflation.

The PPP leader was accompanied by her brother and party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari among other leaders on the container, built for the party's Awami March against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

The long march is the "beginning" of the end of Imran Khan's rule through a "no-trust move" in the National Assembly, Dawn reported quoting Bilawal.

Meanwhile, on February 26, PTI had kickstarted its Huqooq March against the PPP government from Ghotki.

The Sindh Huqooq March is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province, The News International reported.

Addressing the workers, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the time has come to hold PPP accountable for "its corruption."

( With inputs from ANI )

