Axiom-4 crew, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, scheduled to undock from ISS on July 14

Washington, DC [US], July 11 : Axiom-4 mission (Ax4) crew, including Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other crew members, are scheduled to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14.

According to the statement shared by Axiom Space, the Ax4 crew is scheduled to undock from the Space Station not earlier than 7:05 am ET (approximately 4:30 pm IST) on Monday.

In a post on X, Axiom Space stated, "The #Ax4 crew is scheduled to undock from the @Space_Station no earlier than Monday, July 14, at 7:05 a.m. ET."

The crew was slated to embark on a return journey on July 10. However, the crew will not return to Earth according to the original schedule, extending their stay on the International Space Station by at least four days, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Axiom Mission 4 was launched on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 pm IST, ahead of schedule, connecting to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module.

The Axiom Mission 4 crew members conducted a wide range of research activities aimed at advancing scientific studies, testing new technologies, and continuing global outreach efforts in space exploration, Axiom Space shared on its mission blog on Tuesday.

According to Axiom Space, over the last few days, Commander Peggy Whitson, Group Captain Pilot Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu have advanced scientific studies, contributing to the mission's broader goals in space exploration and Earth-based innovation.

On Tuesday, the crew held research on microgravity. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla conducted three experiments. In the first instance, he worked on the sprouts project to study how microgravity affects germination and early plant development. On return to Earth, the seeds will be cultivated over several generations to examine changes in their genetics, microbial ecosystems, and nutritional profiles.

In another experiment, he deployed and stowed microalgae, which are being investigated for their potential to produce food, oxygen, and even biofuels. Their resilience and versatility make them ideal for supporting human life on long-duration missions, Axiom Space's blog observed.

