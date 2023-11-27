Ayushmann Khurrana aspires to do a film on cricket: 'Part of my bucket-list'

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is a cricket fanatic, revealed that he is keen to do a film on the game soon, adding that his cricket skills will come handy whenever it happens.

Ayushmann is best known for his works in movies like 'Vicky Donor', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Article 15', 'Andhadhun', among several others.

His knowledge and minute observations on cricket have been a revelation this World Cup. He had engaged with cricket fanatics from across the globe and showed that he is an avid follower of the game.

Ayushmann revealed that he was an under-19 district level cricketer in Punjab, and that he follows the sport with a lot of passion.

The 39-year-old actor is very keen to do a film on cricket soon.

He said: "Doing a film on cricket is a part of my bucket-list and I hope it gets fulfilled soon. I think my cricket skills will come really handy whenever such a film happens."

It has been long rumoured that Ayushmann is set to essay the legendary Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in a biopic that will surely grip the nation’s attention.

On the film front, he was last seen in 'An Action Hero'. He next has 'Lovebirds' in the pipeline.

