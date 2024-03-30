Azerbaijan to reopen embassy in Iran

Tehran, March 30 The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran would soon resume its operations, media reported.

"Good agreements have been reached between Iran and Azerbaijan in line with increasing (diplomatic) movements in bilateral relations," an anonymous official of the Iranian Foreign Ministry was quoted in the report as saying on Friday.

According to the official, in addition to reopening the embassy, official meetings between the two countries were also on the agenda, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report said that Iran will dispatch a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, as Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi's mission as Tehran's envoy to Baku had ended.

Azerbaijan shut down its embassy in Tehran following an armed attack on the mission on January 27, 2023, that killed a staff member and injured two others.

Baku described the attack as an "act of terror," but Tehran said investigations revealed that the assailant had "personal and family-related" motives.

The two sides have stepped up diplomatic efforts over the past months to restore their relations.

--IANS

int/khz

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor