Azerbaijani president dissolves Parliament, schedules early elections

Baku, June 29 Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree dissolving the sixth National Assembly and scheduled early parliamentary elections for September 1.

The decision to dissolve the Parliament and call for early elections came on Friday following an official request from the National Assembly to the President on June 21 in a plenary session. The appeal was passed with 105 votes in favour and only one vote against.

The sixth National Assembly concluded its activities on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan confirmed the constitutionality of dissolving the National Assembly and holding early elections.

