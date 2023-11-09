Baby escapes injury as Hamas fire on Israeli car

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): Two Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack overnight Wednesday while they were driving near Itamar, southeast of Shechem (Nablus) in central Samaria. A five-month-old girl who was in the car was uninjured.

After being hit by gunfire, they kept driving until they reached the entrance to Moshav Gitit in the Jordan Valley.

Magen David Adom paramedics and an IDF medical force arrived at Gitit and provided treatment to a 21-year-old man in serious condition who was conscious and a 23-year-old woman in moderate condition, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were then transported via IDF helicopter to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The gunmen fled the scene of the attack; security forces set up roadblocks and began a search for the terrorist.

The terrorist attack comes amid soaring tensions in Judea and Samaria following Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre of some 1,400 Israelis in communities near the Gaza border.

Israeli forces overnight Wednesday arrested nine wanted persons in operations throughout Judea and Samaria. Since the start of the war, more than 1,430 terrorism suspects have been detained in Judea and Samaria, including over 900 Hamas members.

IDF troops were active overnight in the Jenin refugee camp, using engineering tools to uncover and destroy dozens of improvised explosive devices.(ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor