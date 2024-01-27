Baloch activist lambasts imposition of Section 144 in Quetta

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 27 : Amid the ongoing protests, political activist Dr Mahrang Baloch lambasted the imposition of Section 144 in Quetta by the provincial government, according to Dawn.

The Baloch activist called it "an attempt to disrupt and disturb our right to peaceful assembly" and added that Section 144 was imposed by the provincial government in Quetta for 10 days from Friday (January 26) to prohibit public gatherings.

The participants of the Turbat long march, led by political activist Mahrang Baloch, arrived in Quetta on Thursday with a plan to stage a rally in the provincial capital today.

The marchers began their march in Turbat and went through other places before arriving in Islamabad.

They held a sit-in in front of the National Press Club, calling for an end to the enforced disappearances of students, political activists, and human rights campaigners.

They advocated for the formation of a judicial panel to examine the deaths of missing individuals. On Tuesday, the protestors stated that they will end their sit-in outside the NPC and proceed to Quetta, Dawn reported.

In a recent post on X, political activist Mahrang Baloch said, section 144 has been imposed during "phase five of our peaceful movement against human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances through a rally in Quetta".

She also stated that the enforcement of Section 144 was an effort to disrupt the "peaceful gathering" of demonstrators.

"I want to draw your attention to the fact that in case of any unpleasant event or anything happening to peaceful protesters and the families of missing persons, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar, government provincial spokesperson Jan Achakzai, the Balochistan government, and law enforcement agencies must be held accountable," wrote on X.

The provincial administration in Quetta enforced Section 144 for 10 days on Friday, prohibiting public gatherings after CTD police foiled a terrorist attack and captured a prominent commander of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to Dawn, Balochistan's interim information minister, Jan Achakzai, stated that Section 144 was implemented to preserve public safety following allegations of security concerns.

Following the action, he stated that getting a no-objection certificate from Quetta's deputy commissioner had become required for holding election campaign meetings or other gatherings.

