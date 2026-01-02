Baloch human rights defender writes to EAM Jaishankar, flags Pakistan’s rights violations in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 2 Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, has written to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S.Jaishankar underscoring Pakistan's occupation, state-sponsored terrorism, and grave human rights atrocities faced by the people of Balochistan over the past seventy-nine years.

In a New Year message addressed to EAM Jaishankar, the human rights activist commended what he described as the bold and resolute actions taken by the Indian Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in 2025 through Operation Sindoor, which dismantled Pakistan-backed terrorism hubs following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year. Mir described these measures as a demonstration of India’s exemplary courage and a steadfast commitment to regional security and justice.

“On behalf of the six crore patriotic citizens of the Republic of Balochistan, we extend our deepest and most sincere congratulations for the New Year 2026 to the one hundred and forty crore people of Bharat, both Houses of Parliament, the media, civil society, and all esteemed individuals. This auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to reflect upon and celebrate the profound historical, cultural, commercial, economic, diplomatic, defence, and multifaceted ties that have bound Bharat and Balochistan for centuries,” the letter detailed.

“These enduring relations are exemplified by sacred sites such as the Hinglaj Mata Temple (Nani Mandir), which stands as a timeless symbol of our shared heritage and spiritual connections,” it added.

Mir reaffirmed unwavering support for India and its government in fostering “friendship, trust, and mutual interests encompassing peace, prosperity, development, trade, defence, security, future energy challenges, and the mitigation of concealed threats.”

He asserted that the people of Balochistan view the escalating strategic alliance between Pakistan and China as profoundly dangerous, warning that China, in collaboration with Pakistan, has advanced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to its final phases.

“Should the capabilities of Balochistan's defence and freedom forces not be further bolstered, and if they continue to be overlooked as per longstanding patterns, it is conceivable that China could deploy its military forces in Balochistan within a few months. The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan,” the human rights activist noted.

