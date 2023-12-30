Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility for attacks in Balochistan's Noshki, Turbat, and Buleda

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 30 : The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a 'pro-independence' armed group, has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Balochistan's Noshki, Turbat, and Buleda, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

These attacks have led to the death of at least one Pakistani soldier and caused injuries to several others.

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement on Wednesday that the BLA fighters targeted Pakistani forces post in the Balghani, Keshangi area of Noshki using snipers and heavy weapons.

According to the Balochistan Post, the assault resulted in the immediate death of one soldier and injured two others.

The BLA statement further detailed that on Thursday, in the Aabsir area near Balochi Bazaar in Turbat, their fighters executed an attack using grenade launchers.

Spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch claimed that this attack led to heavy losses for the Pakistani forces.

Moreover, on the evening of December 24, the BLA targeted a Pakistani forces checkpoint in Buleda with a grenade attack. the Balochistan Post reported.

According to the spokesperson, this resulted in severe injuries to two soldiers at the checkpoint.

At the end of the statement, Jeeyand Baloch emphasised the group's determination to continue such attacks until their goal of a free homeland is achieved.

As of the time of this report, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has not issued any statement regarding these attacks.

Such attacks on defence personnel and government employees are not uncommon in Balochistan.

