Baloch National Movement appoints Faheem Baloch as organisation coordinator

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 9 : The Foreign Affairs Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) held a meeting and appointed key officials for the organisation, including Faheem Baloch as coordinator and Niaz Baloch as deputy coordinator in the organisation, said an official press release from Baloch National Movement.

Moreover, Hakeem Wadela was appointed as focal person of the foreign affairs department.

As per the press statement, the meeting was chaired by BNM Foreign Secretary Hamal Haider also reviewed the department's previous performance and emphasised the need for a professional and formal approach, leading to the appointment of these officials.

The Department of foreign Affairs also plans to establish an advisory committee to assist in policy-making based on the relevance and expertise of colleague from different party chapters.

It also said that the department is also preparing for an event during the upcoming 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Furthermore, the department is committed to collaborating with the party's human rights department to address Pakistan's war crimes in Balochistan. This restructuring is part of BNM's overall strategy to achieve its objectives and ensure stability within the organization, release added.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the human rights challenges faced by the people of Balochistan in October 2023. It calls on international organizations to address these issues and take immediate action to protect and promote human rights in the region.

