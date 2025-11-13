Baloch student allegedly detained by Pak's CTD in Dera Ghazi Khan amid rising protests over enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 13 : A young Baloch student has allegedly been detained by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Dera Ghazi Khan and is currently unaccounted for, amidst ongoing demonstrations against enforced disappearances throughout Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

On the night of November 2, CTD officials raided a residence in the Baloch Colony area and arrested Muhammad Ashraf, a student from Ghazi University. It is claimed that he was taken to an undisclosed location, with no details provided regarding his detention or any potential charges against him, according to TBP.

Ashraf is reportedly the cousin of Rasheed Buzdar, a member of the Baloch Liberation Army's (BLA) Majeed Brigade, who died earlier this year in a confrontation with Pakistani forces in Nushki. Following Buzdar's death, residents reported that Pakistani armed forces conducted several raids on the family home and interrogated numerous relatives, as highlighted by TBP.

On the same night, three additional Baloch students were also reportedly detained in the vicinity. Their identities have not been confirmed yet. In Quetta, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) protest camp against enforced disappearances has reached its 5,996th day as of Tuesday.

Family members of Sher Muhammad Marri, who vanished nearly a year ago, participated in the protest after arriving from Harnai. They stated that Pakistani armed forces apprehended him on December 15, 2024, at the Spaintangi checkpoint, forcibly removing him from a vehicle in front of his family. Since then, he has not been presented in any court, as noted by TBP.

Nasrullah Baloch mentioned that the VBMP has handed Sher Muhammad's case over to both the Commission on Missing Persons and the Balochistan government, but "no substantial progress" has been observed.

He called on authorities to ensure the return of all forcibly disappeared persons and to put an end to the practices of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, as reported by TBP.

