Balochistan: Authorities impose transport ban, internet blackout, and seal city in security crackdown

Balochistan [Pakistan] August 14 : The authorities have enforced strict security protocols, which include a nighttime prohibition on public transportation, the halting of train services, a shutdown of mobile internet, and the sealing off of entry and exit points to major cities in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

These measures have resulted in a curfew-like situation throughout Balochistan, leading to considerable hardships for its inhabitants. The transport department has announced a statewide ban on public transportation from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m., warning that companies violating this directive will have their route permits revoked. This ban applies to national highways as well as all urban and rural areas in Balochistan.

As highlighted by the TBP report, thousands rely on public transportation for daily travel between Quetta, Karachi, Makran, and other locations in Pakistan. The restrictions have left many individuals stranded. Patients who typically travel to Karachi for medical treatment are encountering severe challenges due to the inadequate healthcare facilities in Balochistan. Protests have erupted in response to the transport ban.

Inter-provincial train operations from Quetta remain halted for the fourth consecutive day, with Pakistan Railways announcing that the suspension will persist until 14 August following a bombing incident involving the Jaffar Express in Mastung's Dasht region. In March, this same train was attacked in a hijacking event claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army, leading to the deaths of several members of Pakistan's security forces.

With road and rail travel limited, many citizens are opting for air travel, causing a dramatic surge in fares. The cost of a ticket to Islamabad, which usually ranges from 18,000 to 20,000 rupees, has soared to over 50,000 rupees, as reported by TBP.

Since 6 August, 3G and 4G mobile internet services have been completely suspended across all 36 districts of Balochistan, with the blackout anticipated to last until 31 August. Balochistan already ranks lowest in online infrastructure in the country, with 60 per cent of its territory lacking internet access. More than half of the region's estimated 15 million residents depend entirely on mobile data, while fixed-line internet users number only about 70,000, according to the TBP report.

The internet outage has adversely affected freelancers, individuals managing online businesses, food delivery workers, students, and traders. Mobile banking and online payment systems have ceased operations, and telemedicine services have been disrupted. The Human Rights Commission of Balochistan has denounced these measures as a grave infringement of civil liberties and fundamental rights. In Mastung district, banking services have also been suspended, worsening the situation for residents, as noted by TBP.

In the port city of Gwadar, all entry and exit points have been sealed off for the last three days due to security issues and arrangements for Pakistan's national day celebrations. The streets are deserted, traffic is scarce, and residents are restricted to their homes. Locals and human rights advocates contend that the government is penalising the public by curtailing essential services rather than ensuring safety, as stated in the TBP report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor