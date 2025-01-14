Balochistan: Awareness campaign held at Martyrs' Cemetery ahead of 'Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day'

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 14 : An awareness campaign was held in Balochistan's Kalat on Monday, by Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), ahead of the Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day to be marked on January 25 to make people cognisant and honour those who lost their lives in the struggle for justice and freedom from the state institutions.

The details of the campaign were shared on X by the BYC.

The campaign saw people turn out in large numbers to raise their voices against Pakistan's oppression of the Baloch people.

It was noted by the BYC that hundreds of people gathered at the Martyr's Cemetery in Kalat to honour the martyrs and pray for them.

"On January 13, 2025, an awareness campaign was held in Kalat to mark "25th January: Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day," drawing a large number of Baloch people in a powerful show of solidarity and remembrance. In a familiar pattern of repression, state institutions attempted to disrupt the gathering by harassing participants and cutting mobile networks to hinder communication and conceal the truth. Despite these efforts, hundreds of people assembled at the Martyrs' Cemetery to honor those who lost their lives in the struggle for justice and freedom. Flowers were laid, and prayers were offered at the graves of Babu Nooroz Khan and his companions," the post said.

The gathering then proceeded in a public rally of motorcycles and cars to the grave of Shahdad Baloch, where participants paid their respects by placing flowers and offering prayers.

It was observed that a session was also held to raise awareness about enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, deaths caused by poor road infrastructure, and the "ongoing cultural genocide faced by the Baloch people."

BYC said in its post that the speakers for the event highlighted the importance of January 25 to be marked as "a day of remembrance and resistance, and testimonies from victims' families were recorded to preserve their stories and document the ongoing genocide".

