Balochistan province disconnected due to floods

Islamabad, Aug 26 The devastating monsoon rain, flash floods and cloud bursts have wrecked havoc across Pakistan with over 70 per cent of the country severely affected and Balochistan remains disconnected from the rest of the country due to the severe deluge.

Balochistan has lost all means of connection, travel routes and access from the rest of the country as railway tracks, internet services and telecommunication services have been disrupted due to the extensive damage caused by the continued torrential rain and flash flood in several areas, including the provincial capital Quetta.

As per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTI). the services have been impacted in Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Loralai, Pishin, Chaman, Panjgur, Zhob, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah because of damage to optical fiber cables.

"Efforts are being made to resolve the unprecedented situation. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared," maintained PTA

Balochistan's connection via roads, air and train has also been disconnected as relief activities become close to impossible to reach to the flood affected areas.

Disconnection of telecommunication and Internet services has added to the sufferings and severity of the situation as this is the third time in less than a week that cellular and internet services have been disrupted.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) stated that due to multiple cuts in the Ghotki, Khairpur and Sukkur districts, the telecommunication services have been disrupted.

One other reason for the cable cuts is because of the use of heavy machinery for the relief and rescue activities being done in Sukkur and its surrounding districts.

"Due to extensive flooding, most of the pathways of underground cables have been submerged, as relief workers or locals were trying to divert floodwater by digging trenches on roads and footpaths," said Syed Aminul Haque, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom.

"The situation is serious and more such incidents could be expected in the near future," he added.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 937 people have been killed since mid-June due to the record rainfall and some 33 million others were displaced.

The government has officially declared a flood emergency in the country after it received at least 166.8 mm of rain in August, which is at least 241 per cent more than the average 48 mm every year.

Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces are among the worst hit areas with flood water inundating towns, cities and agricultural fields.

The devastation is the worst in the country's history.

More rains were expected in the regions of Sindh and Balochistan.

