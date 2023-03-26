Balochistan "Sasta Bazaars" only limited to photo ops by local admin

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 26 : Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili in a recent press conference had claimed that the provincial government was aware of the hardships of the people and was taking steps to provide relief to them during the holy month of Ramazan in the Pakist province.

He further said that the administration is setting up cheap markets (Sasta Bazaars) on Ramzan to ensure price control and supply of flour at the official rate.

However, as per reports, the so-called "Sasta Bazaar" of the Government established in Hab Chowki, district Bolan, Naseerabad were found to be limited only to photo sessions. The places designated for Sasta Bazaar were found to be empty and no "bazaar" was established at the place.

When locals went to the location where the administration had claimed to establish "sasta bazaars", there was nothing but only banners of "Sasta Bazaar". Local Baloch people showed disappointment with the authorities and felt cheated once again at the hands of the Pakistan administration.

As per locals, both the shops and shopkeepers disappeared within 2 hours of the administration's photo session.

The residents appealed to the Chief Secretary and Deputy Commissioner of Distt Bolan, Balochistan to look into the matter and take strict action against the corrupt officials.

Two weeks ago, Deputy Commissioner said that 'Sasta Bazaars' would be established in order to ensure the provision of food items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramzan. He stated this during a meeting with notables of the area and government officers held here at his office, The Nation.com reported.

The deputy commissioner said with the establishment of these Sasta bazaars, the citizens would be provided with quality food items at cheap prices. He said the district administration would resolve the issues of the masses and assured that strict action would be taken against profiteering. Moreover, he said, the reforms process was being started from his own office so that maximum facilities be extended to the people.

Mansoor Arshad said that he was aware of the problems being faced by the people including encroachments and electricity-related, adding, a permanent resolution of these issues was being planned. He said the encroachments in the city would not be tolerated in any way. Power theft would not be allowed in the district and electricity thieves would be dealt with an iron hand, the DC assured. Those electricity consumers who pay their bills regularly would be provided with facilities, he added.

But weeks later, in the "Sasta Bazaar", there is nothing but closed shops.

