Balochistan witnesses clashes, blockades on first anniversary of Operation Herof

Quetta, Aug 27 Several districts of Balochistan witnessed armed clashes, highway blockades and strict restrictions as tensions ran high on the first anniversary of 'Operation Herof'.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had launched 'Operation Herof' on August 25 last year, calling it the opening phase of a broader resistance campaign to reclaim Balochistan.

The Pakistani authorities had tightened security measures across the province, imposing restrictions that residents described as collective punishment, a Balochistan Post report cited on Wednesday.

According to the report, heavy clashes erupted near Aamach Dam in Mastung district of the province between Pakistani forces and Baloch fighters. Citing local sources, it said several Pakistani soldiers were killed and sustained injuries, with helicopters airlifting the deceased and wounded to Quetta, prompting the deployment of additional troops to the area.

“A security checkpoint came under attack in the Mithri area of Sibi. In Turbat city, a grenade blast targetted Pakistani forces conducting a blockade. Local sources said at least two personnel were killed or injured," the report detailed.

Pakistan Railways had announced the suspension of the services of Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar on Monday and Tuesday.

The report stressed that in several districts across Balochistan, curfew-like restrictions were imposed. In the Nasirabad area of Kech district, markets remained shut for days as locals claimed security forces detained several shopkeepers trying to reopen, resulting in a scarcity of essential goods.

“Ziarat has also been under curfew-like restrictions for more than a week following the abduction of Assistant Commissioner Afzal Baqi and his son on August 10. Shops, schools and colleges remain closed, with residents warning of food shortages and disruption to education. They urged the government to restore normal life in the city,” the report highlighted.

“Authorities earlier suspended internet, mobile and banking services in several districts, citing security concerns. Security patrols were also stepped up, with residents in Hub and Lasbela reporting troops in plain clothes and tighter checks on roads. Passenger buses have also been barred from entering some cities if they failed to arrive at officially designated times,” it added

In Turbat city of Kech, the report said, tensions flared on Monday, after passengers staged a sit-in on the M-8 highway alleging harassment at Pakistan’s Frontier Corps checkpoints. Transporters complained that buses from Karachi to Makran Division were repeatedly checked and delayed, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

“Political groups in Balochistan have also criticised the measures, arguing that authorities have failed to stop armed attacks and instead subject civilians to harassment in the name of security. They called on the government to ease restrictions and review its policies,” the report noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor