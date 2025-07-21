Bangladesh: 19 dead, over 100 injured in Dhaka jet crash

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 21 : At least nineteen people were killed and over 100 others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, The Daily Star reported.

Another victim died after being brought to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, taking the confirmed death toll to nineteen. Dr Abhijit, told The Daily Star that more than 50 burn victims had arrived for treatment.

A sixth-grade student was also brought dead to Dhaka Medical College (DMC) Hospital, said Prof Bidhan Sarker, head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital,The Daily Star reported.

"After providing primary treatment, around 60 injured were referred to the burn institute, while 25 with minor injuries are receiving treatment here," said Dr Bazlur from Uttara Adhunik Hospital.

Md Nasiruddin, Director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said, "We have 30 beds at the emergency department. As they filled up quickly, we are sending some patients to other departments, " as per The Daily Star.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1947234395947163752

The aircraft, identified as an 'F-7 BGI' training jet, took off around 1:06 pm (local time), according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Moments later, it crashed into the school premises and burst into flames.

The crash triggered a massive fire and widespread panic as rescue visuals showed thick black smoke billowing over the school and emergency teams rushing in to evacuate the injured. Fire service personnel and Air Force officials quickly launched a rescue operation that is still underway.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air Force jet crash, calling it a moment of "profound pain for the nation."

"I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today," Yunus said in a statement posted on X.

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/1947224494818660698?s=19

"The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," he added.

Yunus also directed hospitals and concerned departments to give full attention to the injured. "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance."

Fire service teams reached the site quickly, and videos from the scene showed rescue personnel running, thick black smoke rising over the school, and panicked students being moved to safety.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1947244669009535477

Earlier, Lima Khanam, an officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, confirmed the death of one person. "The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away," BDnews24 quoted her as saying.

A school spokesperson told BDnews24 that the jet fell directly near the main gate, while students were attending classes. "The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor