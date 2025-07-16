Bangladesh: At least 4 killed as Awami League workers clash with Police, Army in Dhaka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 16 : Atleast four people were killed during a clash between the workers of Awami League and the police and the army, in Gopalgonj district in Dhaka division of Bangladesh on Wednesday, local media reported quoting hospital sources.

In Bangladesh, the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), led by the youth who led the mass uprising last year, has faced strong opposition in Gopalganj, the hometown of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Atleast four people were killed during the clashes in Gopalgonj, local media reported quoting hospital sources.

When the central leaders of the NCP went to hold a rally in the southern Gopalgonj district, they were attacked by Awami League leaders and workers. The was a massive clash between the Awami League and the police and the army. The police and army fired bullets and tear gas to control the situation.

A curfew has been imposed in Gopalgonj from 8 pm tonight until 6pm the next day.

The clashes, which started at noon Bangladesh time, continued till 6 pm at the time of writing this report. Awami League leaders and workers vandalized the rally venue and set fire to the stage and audience chairs. Gopalgonj practically became a battled in the clashes.

Local TV channels are broadcasting live videos of the clashes, showing tear gas plumes at the scene. The sound of Gunfire and cockatiels can be heard. NCP leaders were trapped. They are now in police line in safe custody.

NCP leaders had earlier announced that they would win Gopalgonj. But far from winning, they have gone under police safety.

Rumours spread the night before that the NCP would demolish the mausoleum of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh's independence, in Gopalgonj.

The interim government condemns the violence.

"The use of violence today in Gopalganj is utterly indefensible. Preventing young citizens from peacefully holding a rally to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their revolutionary movement is a shameful violation of their fundamental rights", interim government said in a statement.

"Members of the National Citizen Party (NCP), police and media were subjected to brutal attacks, with their cars vandalised and individuals violently assaulted", it added.

"This heinous actallegedly carried out by members of the banned Awami League's Chhatra League and AL activists will not go unpunished. The perpetrators must be swiftly identified and held fully accountable. There is no place for such violence against any citizen of Bangladesh", the statement said.

"We commend the Army and police for their prompt intervention, and we applaud the resilience and courage of the students and people who carried on with their rally despite these malicious threats", the statement said.

"Those responsible for this brutality will face justice. Let it be made absolutely clear: violence has no place in our nation. Justice must and will prevail", the statement said.

Atleast three people were killed during the clashes in Gopalgonj, local media reported quoting hospital sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor