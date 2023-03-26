Bangladesh demanding UN to declare March 25 as World Genocide Day: Deputy Envoy Andalib Elias

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 26 : Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Andalib Elias on Saturday said Bangladesh has been demanding the United Nations to declare March 25 as World Genocide Day.

"Since 2017, we've been observing this day as the genocide day of Bangladesh. We've been pursuing two things from UN, to declare this as world genocide day and recognition of what happened in Bangladesh in 1971 as a genocide," Elias said.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan Army surrendered to a joint India-Bangladesh force, formally making Bangladesh a new nation under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

"On this day (March 25) in 1971, Pakistan army attacked unarmed people in the middle of the night and killed 1000s of people and within the next nine months, they killed nine million people in Bangladesh. This is one of the most brutal genocides ever," the Bangladeshi Deputy High Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, International Forum for Secular Bangladesh (IFSB) Switzerland chapter on Saturday held demonstrations at the Broken Chair square in front of the UN building in Geneva demanding recognition of the Bangladesh genocide perpetrated by the Pakistan Army in 1971.

A total of 25 Bangladeshi diasporas from Europe gathered in front of the United Nations office to seek justice against the 1971 genocide by Pakistan and for its recognition by the international community.

'Genocide Day' has been observed in Bangladesh since 2017 against the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army on civilians on the night of March 25, 1971, when it launched 'Operation Searchlight' in Dhaka to crush the Bengali nationalist movement.

Leaders of all European Freedom Fighter Sangsad of Bangladesh, Awami League members of Switzerland, and other International NGOs also participated in the protest.

Tazul Islam, a Bangladesh freedom fighter from Zurich urged the UN Human Rights Council to recognize March 25 as "Bangladesh genocide day".

Khalilur Rahman, Chairperson of the IFSB, Switzerland chapter said that BNP and Jamat are terrorists in Bangladesh.

Aminul Rahman Khusru, another Bangladeshi freedom fighter from Frankfurt also condemned Pakistan Army for the genocide.

Mohsin Rahman Suman, Sahal Alam Agor, Suman Chakma, and Mohammad Mojammel, all active members of Switzerland Awami League raised slogans against BNP/Jamat and termed them as collaborators of the Genocide of Bengalis who were associated with Pakistan Army during torture, sexual abuse, and mass killings in 1971 war.

The Broken Chair sculpture symbolizes both fragility and strength, imbalance and stability, violence, and dignity.

Broken Chair is the work of renowned sculptor Del Berset in 1997 at the request of Humty & Inclusion (the new name of Handicap International).

