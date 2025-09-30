Bangladesh police says 49 incidents reported at puja mandaps across country

Dhaka, Sep 30 Bangladesh police said on Tuesday that at least 49 untoward incidents have occurred at puja mandaps across the country this month, leading to lodging of 15 cases and 19 arrests, local media reported.

While speaking at a press conference at the police headquarters on Tuesday, Bangladesh's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam said majority of incidents that happened were minor and resolved peacefully without creating major communal unrest, Bangladesh's leading daily The Daily Star reported.

"We have kept strict surveillance in and around 31,606 puja mandaps to ensure harmony. Whenever an issue arose, police immediately intervened to prevent escalation," said Alam.

Alam stated that police recorded General Diaries (GDs) in some cases and cases were registered in others that resulted in arrests. He further stated, "Some accused have already given confessional statements before magistrates." He said that police cyber unit was monitoring misleading posts and rumours circulating on social media.

These incidents highlight a troubling trend as Bangladesh has seen a rise in attacks on Hindu temples and minorities since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed office in August last year.

Last week, Hindu community leaders in Bangladesh demanded year-round protection for religious minorities and their places of worship, not just a five-day protection during the Durga Puja, the local media had reported.

While addressing a press conference in Dhaka, the leaders stated that incidents of temple and idol vandalism had already been reported from 13 districts across the country.

These attacks occurred when Hindu minorities were making preparations for Durga Puja. "If we want to build a discrimination-free Bangladesh, we should not only think about security for five days of Puja, we have to think about security for all 365 days," The Daily Star quoted Jayanta Kumar Deb, president of Mohanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, as saying.

Jayanta also called for the withdrawal of false and baseless cases filed against the leaders of religious and ethnic minorities and other innocent people. Meanwhile, Subrata Chowdhury, the advisor of the Puja Udjapan Parishad, stressed that those involved in vandalising idols and temples across the country should be punished in accordance with the law.

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also stated that the wave of multidimensional violence unleashed upon the followers of Sanatan Dharma by Muhammad Yunus-led interim government since August 2024 has shocked the entire world.

Deeply worried by the continuous attacks on minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, Hasina said that the current period in the country is a horrific time of persecution of religious minorities across Bangladesh.

Extending greetings to all followers of the Sanatan faith in Bangladesh on the occasion of Durga Puja, Hasina mentioned that, along with rituals and prayers, the social and cultural aspects of the festival remain meaningful to everyone thus making the festival universal, transcending religion and caste.

"In the past, Durga Puja in Bangladesh was mostly celebrated within families, but now community (barowari) Durga Pujas are more common. The multidimensional violence unleashed upon the followers of Sanatan Dharma after August 5 of last year has left the whole world stunned. Even in the midst of this horrific time of persecution of religious minorities, I extend my best wishes to all adherents of the Sanatan faith in Bangladesh. I wish everyone a blessed Sharad season and well-being for all," read a statement issued by the former PM which was posted on Bangladesh Awami League party's social media accounts.

