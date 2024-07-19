Bangladesh protests: Indian High Commission coordinating with Bangladesh authorities to bring back students, say sources

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Amid the student protests in Bangladesh against the government job quota system, which have left dozens dead, the India High Commission in Dhaka is coordinating with local authorities in Bangladesh to provide adequate security to students who are keen on travelling to India, sources said on Friday.

The Indian mission, in coordination with BSF and the Bureau of Immigration is facilitating Indian students who are travelling back to India from Bangladesh.

"The High Commission of India in Dhaka is coordinating with local authorities in Bangladesh to provide adequate security to students who are keen on travelling to India," sources said.

A total of 245 Indian nationals, including 125 Indian nationals and 13 Nepali students, arrived on Friday through the Gede border crossing in West Bengal.

To facilitate the return of Indian citizens and students from Bangladesh, the Indian government has identified three border crossingsBenapole-Petrapole, Gede-Darshana, and Akhaura-Agartala - to remain open for travel.

"The border crossings between India and Bangladesh: Benapole-Petrapole; Gede-Darshana; and Akhaura-Agartala will remain open for students and Indian nationals to arrive in India," the sources said.

Indian nationals in Bangladesh can seek assistance from the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh, which remain available to provide help and support as needed.

"The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals," as per the sources.

Earlier in the day, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka issued an urgent advisory for Indian citizens and students in Bangladesh to avoid non-essential travel and minimise movement outside their residences due to the escalating unrest in the country.

The advisory comes in response to recent violent clashes between students and police in Dhaka, following the Bangladeshi government's decision to close all public and private universities.

The protests have been driven by demands for reform of the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that all Indian nationals in Bangladesh are safe and New Delhi is in touch with officials there while closely monitoring the situation, said in the wake of ongoing violent protests in the neighbouring country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing that an advisory for Indian nationals has been issued.

"As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He further said that MEA will keep giving regular updates on the situation. The MEA also urged the family members of Indian nationals there to be in touch with the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

"We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need. The External Affairs Minister himself is monitoring the situation. The High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there. We will also be giving regular updates and we urge all family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to provide all possible assistance to our nationals," Jaiswal added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor