Bangladesh set to celebrate Durga Puja amid tensions

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 8 : Bangladesh is set to celebrate Durga Puja, the largest Hindu festival in the country, from October 9 to 13, with high security amid tensions.

The celebrations will be held in 32,666 pavilions of Bangladesh, police said.

Bangladesh announced an additional one-day general holiday for Durga Puja after 8-point demand, including extra holidays, by a minority alliance.

"Bangladesh government has announced a one-day extra holiday on the occasion of Durga Puja. Traditionally, there was one one-day holiday in Bangladesh for Durga Puja. But this time there will be two days of public holidays. This will be added to two days of the weekend. In total, four days of holidays will be observed in Bangladesh on the occasion of Durga Puja," said Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser of the interim government.

"The decision of an extra holiday will be executed through an executive order which we are expecting to be issued today," he told ANI.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance, said in a rally that the minority community across Bangladesh has been facing atrocities, including arson, vandalism, looting, forced occupation, murder, rape, threats of exile, and extrajudicial killings under the guise of mob justice since August 5.

"The government has decided to compensate those who are affected by the recent attacks after the August 5 changeover in Bangladesh," Azad said.

Two months ago, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

All the law enforcement agencies, including the army, police and intelligence agencies, have taken measures for the security of the festival.

"The greatest festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh will start tomorrow. All the law enforcement agencies assured us that there will be no incident during Puja," said Joyanta Kumar Deb, President of Mohanagar Sarbojaneen Puja Committee, standing at the premises of Dhakeswari National Temple.

"We are hopeful that Puja will be held in peaceful manner," he told ANI, adding that the Hindu community will celebrate with full enthusiasm.

The interim government also assured to consider fulfilling the logical demands of the minority community.

"There were some attacks on minority communities including Hindus after the August upsurge... We will try to help the affected families soon from the Chief Adviser's welfare fund," Chief Adviser's Special Assistant, Mahfuj Alam, told the reporters while visiting the Dhakeswari Temple on Tuesday.

"We want to send a message that the government is with all minority communities including Hindus and government is open to accept the logical demand," Alam added. "The government will also legal help to the minority communities," he said.

Notably, after the change in powers on August 5, Bangladesh saw targeted attacks against minority communities. Earlier in August, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus had said in a public statement, "In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements."

