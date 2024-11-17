"Bangladesh will seek Sheikh Hasina back from India": Chief Adviser Yunus

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 17 : Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government, asserted on Sunday that Bangladesh will seek Sheikh Hasina back from India.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus made the statement on the occasion marking the 100-day milestone of the interim government. He emphasised that his government will prosecute every murder, including those that took place in July and August.

"We will prosecute every murder. The initiative we have taken to prosecute the murders in July and August is progressing well. We will also want the return of the fallen dictator Sheikh Hasina from India," Yunus said while addressing the nation on state television, BTV, on the occasion of the interim government's 100-day.

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people, Hasina, 76, fled to India and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

"Not only in the country, we have taken the initiative to prosecute those involved in disappearances, murders and July-August massacres in international courts. I have already spoken to Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court," he added.

Yunus mentioned the minority situation in Bangladesh and said, "When we took over, Bangladesh was a completely insecure country. Meanwhile, an attempt has been made to spread unnecessary fear among the religious minorities. In some cases, they have also been subjected to violence. But all the hype about it was completely exaggerated."

"What little violence there was mainly political. But these incidents have been tried to destabilize Bangladesh by covering them with religion. We have handled this situation firmly with the help of all of you," he added.

"We are investigating every incident in the few cases where they have been subjected to violence since we came into charge. We have tried our best to ensure that not only the Hindu community but also any people of the country do not suffer any kind of violence," Chief Adviser said.

Yunus has also hinted that his government plans to hold the next general election sooner.

"The election train has started. It won't stop. But we have a lot of work to do as we go along. When this train reaches its final station will depend on how soon we can lay the rail lines for it and that will be through the consensus of the political parties," he said.

